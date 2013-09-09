Sept 9 Belgium want to offer coach Marc Wilmots a contract extension as they close in on qualification for next year's World Cup finals but he said on Monday they should wait.

"Contract talks are not in order now. I want to concentrate fully on the next two qualification matches. Go Belgium!" he tweeted (@WilmotsMarc) in response to Belgian press reports he is to be offered a new deal.

Belgian Football Federation executive Philippe Collin told reporters after a 2-0 away win in Scotland on Friday they wanted to talk to Wilmots in the next days over a new deal.

The 44-year-old has a two-year contract that runs out next May.

As Belgium revels in the renaissance of their team, who are top of the Group A standings, Wilmots has been a rare voice of moderation amid growing fervour.

After Friday's win in Glasgow, Wilmots warned there could yet be twists and turns in their World Cup qualification race, where closest rivals Croatia are five points behind with two matches each to play.

"The match in Zagreb on October 11 will not be easy. For as long as we have not booked our ticket to Brazil, we must stay sober," he told reporters.

Belgium have not played in a major tournament over the last decade. They were World Cup semi-finalists in 1986 but many experts believe their current generation of players has more potential. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)