SAMARA, Russia, July 23 While his compatriots are hoping for a favourable World Cup qualifying draw on Saturday to ease their way to Russia for the finals in 2018, one Belgian has already enjoyed considerable success since arriving last year.

Belgium's "Little Prince" Franky Vercauteren, the outstanding left-winger of the side that achieved a best ever World Cup fourth-place finish in 1986, coached Krylia Sovetov of Samara back into the Russian Premier League last season after relegation the season before.

The 58-year-old is looking forward to competing against the likes of Zenit St Petersburg and Spartak Moscow in the months ahead and is full of hope that both his club side, and his national team are on the verge of more success.

"There are a lot of very good Belgian players right now," he told Reuters in an interview at the club's training ground.

"But they are not the best Belgian team yet. That was definitely ours in the Eighties! But I hope they do better than we did.

"We have the players now who could bring us a lot of success in the Euros next year, although it is always difficult when you have teams like Germany or Spain around."

MAJOR HONOURS

Vercauteren enjoyed a long career playing for Belgium and also won domestic and European titles with Anderlecht, before returning to the Brussels club nearly a decade ago and guiding them to two more championships as coach.

He then won the double with Racing Genk in 2011 before his travels took him to Portugal and the United Arab Emirates before he landed in Russia last year.

Vercauteren said the Belgian League is no longer at the level it was when he was playing 30 years ago, and all of the current national team squad's "golden generation" of players have benefited from playing for big clubs abroad.

"Of course you are a little bit lucky if you get a "golden generation" of great players at the same time, but also they benefited from a lot of good work in Belgium when they were younger.

"But what really helped was that a lot of the players did not stay in Belgium. Eden Hazard went to France and then Chelsea, Thomas Vermaelen went to the Netherlands and then Arsenal, Nacer Chadli went away before going to England along with Romelu Lukaku and Christian Benteke.

"They all grew up in other countries.

"Now you have four Belgians at Spurs all playing in the Premier League, as well as Thibaut Courtois, Hazard and Benteke and the others and that can only benefit Belgium because our competition, on a financial and sporting level, is not the best for the top players any more."

LEARNING CURVE

Belgium, third in the FIFA world rankings, reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup last year before losing 1-0 to Argentina and although that was a disappointment, Vercauteren said it was part of a learning curve.

"The team is still developing and although it was disappointing for everyone when we got knocked out, we are still making good progress.

"That has continued this year with the European qualifiers and I think we will qualify for the finals. Will we win it? Well there are good teams around, but we have quality and quantity in every position and the team is getting better all the time."

Vercauteren will be happy to tell national coach Marc Wilmots and the Belgian FA all he can about his experiences in Russia if the team reaches the finals as expected in three years time.

"This has been a huge lesson for me, experiencing a journey of 20,000 kilometres round trip to play matches in Vladivostok and Sakahlin in the Far East.

"We had to change the methods at the club to make it better for the players. They were not used to some of the things we wanted to do and sometimes they found this disturbing.

"But this is a country that is opening up and in Samara, there is genuine excitement for the World Cup and I seriously want my compatriots to experience what a great country this is by qualifying for the finals themselves, and then getting the success I had last season." (editing by Justin Palmer)