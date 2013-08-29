Aug 29 Belgium selected teenager Zakaria Bakkali for their World Cup qualifier against Scotland next week despite injury keeping the PSV Eindhoven prodigy out of Champions League action over the last week.

Bakkali could also choose to play for Morocco and Belgium coach Marc Wilmots may consider giving the 17-year-old a first cap at Hampden Park on Sept. 6 to tie his international future to Belgium.

Bakkali received a surprise first call-up for the friendly against France two weeks ago, just days after making his senior debut for PSV.

He later withdrew because of injury and has not played since, missing the Dutch club's Champions League tie against AC Milan.

Defenders Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen miss out due injury.

Belgium lead their World Cup qualifying group by three points from Croatia with three games left. Scotland have won just one match in seven and are out of contention.