BRUSSELS, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
Belgium:
Form and Prospects
Belgium are blessed with a wealth of talent, including
captain and defensive rock Vincent Kompany, combative Marouane
Fellaini and tricky midfielder Eden Hazard, and on paper should
be contenders in Brazil.
The country, competing at their first World Cup since 2002,
have options or at least one back-up in every position,
including two of the Premier League's best young strikers in
Christian Benteke and Romelu Lukaku, as well as goalkeepers
Thibaut Courtois and Liverpool-based rival Simon Mignolet.
Belgium's rise through FIFA's world ranking has been
meteoric, going from a lowly 53 in the world when they started
World Cup qualifying to fifth when they booked their ticket to
Brazil after an unbeaten campaign.
More seasoned fans will remember the fine Belgian sides of
the 1970s and 1980s, including the one featuring Jean-Marie
Pfaff, Jan Ceulemans and Enzo Scifo that reached the semi-finals
in 1986.
In part the current crop appears so good because the Belgian
team has been so bad for the past decade.
Success has come as a group of players now in their early
20s has strengthened a core with plenty of international
experience but lacking the ability in the past to regularly
finish off weaker opponents.
For many in Belgium, a 4-2 defeat of closest rivals the
Netherlands in August 2012 was the trigger for a change of
mentality and a surge of self-belief.
Detractors would point to Belgium's struggle at times to
find the back of the net, including their recent 2-0 loss to
Colombia, and a lack of match time in particular for Chelsea's
Kevin De Bruyne.
Kompany's susceptibility to injury could also harm their
prospects.
Coach: Marc Wilmots
A dogged midfielder, dubbed "Kampfschwein" (fighting pig) by
adoring fans of German side Schalke 04 with whom he won the UEFA
Cup in 1997, Wilmots scored 28 times in 70 appearances for
Belgium and appeared at three World Cups.
After retirement the 44-year-old dabbled in politics and
also began coaching, although his first role at lowly St Truiden
lasted just eight months.
The turnaround occurred in 2009 when Dutchman Dick Advocaat
took him on as assistant to the national team, a post he
retained under Advocaat's successor Georges Leekens.
Questions were raised when he replaced Leekens in May 2012,
but he has managed to infuse the team with spirit and belief,
some tactical nous, and formed an ability to successfully adjust
his team according to the opponent.
Key player: Eden Hazard
Despite plenty of promise, Belgium have struggled to score
in the face of organised defences, but in Chelsea's Hazard they
have someone with the skill to dribble through a defensive wall
or deliver the last vital pass.
Under former coach Leekens Hazard struggled to replicate the
form he displayed at then club side Lille that twice won him
French league player of the season, and he made headlines when
after being substituted in a home tie against Turkey in 2011, he
was spotted eating a hamburger outside the stadium while the
match was still in progress.
In Wilmots Hazard has gained a mentor and someone who will
put his arm around his star talent to confide and encourage.
Hazard has rewarded the trust placed in him, notably in the
home qualifier against a stubborn Macedonia by creating a moment
of magic to score the winner.
Wilmots is thought to be considering him for the playmaking
number 10 role, more central than his position at Chelsea, but
the jury is still out on his value there.
How they qualified: European Group A winners
2012
Sept 7 Wales A W 2-0 Kompany, Vertonghen
Sept 11 Croatia H D 1-1 Gillet
Oct 12 Serbia A W 3-0 Benteke, De Bruyne, Mirallas
Oct 16 Scotland H W 2-0 Benteke, Kompany
2013
Mar 22 Macedonia A W 2-0 De Bruyne, Hazard
Mar 26 Macedonia H W 1-0 Hazard
June 7 Serbia H W 2-1 De Bruyne, Fellaini
Sept 6 Scotland A W 2-0 Defour, Mirallas
Oct 11 Croatia A W 2-1 Lukaku (2)
Oct 15 Wales H D 1-1 De Bruyne
Previous World Cup appearances: 11 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954,
1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002)
Best performance: Semi-finalists 1986
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 16-1
