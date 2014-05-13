(Repeats fixing Lukaku's club to Chelsea)

BRUSSELS May 13 Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj will travel with Belgium to the World Cup after being named as one of two teenage newcomers in the squad on Tuesday.

Coach Marc Wilmots had been expected to name a preliminary group of 26 ahead of the tournament beginning in Brazil next month, but surprisingly made a final selection with the only uncertainty concerning the fitness of the third goalkeeper.

Januzaj, born and brought up in Brussels by a family with Balkan origins, only opted to play for Belgium three weeks ago after a strong first season in the Premier League.

Wilmots described Januzaj as a top talent already used to playing big matches in front of large crowds.

"He can play in various positions. For Manchester United he was the best," he said.

The other teenager in the squad is surprise call-up Divock Origi, who scored five goals from 29 appearances with Lille in Ligue 1.

Wilmots said the 19-year-old bore similarities to Aston Villa forward Christian Benteke, who was ruled out with a torn Achilles tendon.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Hoffenheim), Silvio Proto (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Atletico Madrid), Lauren Ciman (Standard Liege), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St Petersburg), Daniel Van Buyten (Bayern Munich), Anthony Vanden Borre (Anderlecht), Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg), Steven Defour (Porto), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton), Divock Origi (Lille)

Reserves: Michy Batshuayi (Standard Liege), Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht), Thorgan Hazard (Zulte Waregem), Radja Nainggolan (AS Roma), Sebastien Pocognoli (Hanover 96), Jelle Van Damme (Standard Liege)

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Julien Pretot)