Oct 16 Belgium 2 Scotland 0 - World Cup Group A qualifying result on Tuesday.
At King Baudouin stadium in Brussels.
Scorers: Christian Benteke 69, Vincent Kompany 71
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 3-Thomas Vermaelen, 4-Vincent Kompany, 5-Jan Vertonghen; 6-Axel Witsel, 7-Kevin De Bruyne, 8-Moussa Dembele (10-Eden Hazard 46), 14-Dries Mertens (17-Kevin Mirallas 56), 11-Nacer Chadli; 9-Christian Benteke (15-Ilombe Mboyo 87)
Scotland: 1-Allan McGregor, 2-Alan Hutton, 5-Gary Caldwell, 4-Christophe Berra, 20-Daniel Fox; 13-James McArthur, 7-Darren Fletcher, 11-James Morrison (18-Matthew Phillips 80); 15-Kris Commons (16-Jamie Mackie 46), 9-Steven Fletcher (14-Kenny Miller 76), 6-Shaun Maloney
Referee: Tom Hagen (Norway)