BRUSSELS, June 7 Since August 1, 2012, Belgium have played 19 matches, won 12, drawn 4 and lost 3, with a goal tally of 35-18: 2012 Aug 15 F Netherlands Brussels W 4-2 Benteke, Mertens, Lukaku, Vertonghen Sep 7 WCQ Wales Cardiff W 2-0 Kompany, Vertonghen Sep 11 WCQ Croatia Brussels D 1-1 Gillet Oct 12 WCQ Serbia Belgrade W 3-0 Benteke, De Bruyne, Mirallas Oct 16 WCQ Scotland Brussels W 2-0 Benteke, Kompany Nov 14 F Romania Bucharest L 1-2 Benteke 2013 Feb 6 F Slovakia Bruges W 2-1 Hazard (p), Mertens Mar 22 WCQ Macedonia Skopje W 2-0 Hazard (p) DeBruyne Mar 26 WCQ Macedonia Brussels W 1-0 Hazard May 29 F U.S. Cleveland W 4-2 Mirallas, Fellaini Benteke 2 Jun 7 WCQ Serbia Brussels W 2-1 De Bruyne, Fellaini Aug 14 F France Brussels D 0-0 Sep 6 WCQ Scotland Glasgow W 2-0 Defour, Mirallas Oct 11 WCQ Croatia Zagreb W 2-1 Lukaku 2 Oct 15 WCQ Wales Brussels D 1-1 De Bruyne Nov 14 F Colombia Brussels L 0-2 Nov 19 F Japan Brussels L 2-3 Mirallas, Alderweireld 2014 Mar 5 F Ivory Coast Brussels D 2-2 Fellaini, Nainggolan June 1 F Sweden Solna W 2-0 Lukaku, Hazard Key: F - Friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Peter Rutherford and Mike Collett)