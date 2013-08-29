Aug 29 Belgium coach Marc Wilmots named the following 24-man squad on Thursday for the 2014 World Cup qualifier away to Scotland on Sept.6.
Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Hoffenheim), Thibaut Courtois (Atletico Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool).
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Ajax Amsterdam), Laurent Ciman (Standard Liege), Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St. Petersburg), Sebastien Pocognoli (Hanover 96), Daniel van Buyten (Bayern Munich), Jelle van Damme (Standard Liege), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur), Steven Defour (Porto), Moussa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Everton), Timmy Simons (Club Bruges), Axel Witsel (Zenit St. Petersburg)
Forwards: Zakaria Bakkali (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Benteke (Aston Villa), Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku (all Chelsea), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton).