LONDON, April 30 World Cup 2014 betting according to odds supplied by British bookmaker William Hill:

Tournament winners:

3/1 Brazil, 9/2 Argentina, 11/2 Germany, 7/1 Spain, 14/1 Belgium, 20/1 France, 22/1 Colombia, 25/1 Italy, 28/1 Holland, 28/1 Uruguay, 33/1 England, 33/1 Portugal, 40/1 Chile, 66/1 Russia, 100/1 Switzerland, 125/1 Japan, 150/1 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 150/1 Ecuador, 150/1 Ivory Coast, 150/1 Mexico, 150/1 USA, 200/1 Croatia, 200/1 Ghana, 250/1 Greece, 250/1 Nigeria, 250/1 South Korea, 750/1 Australia, 750/1 Cameroon, 750/1 Iran, 1000/1 Algeria, 2500/1 Costa Rica, 2500/1 Honduras.

Top goalscorer:

8/1 Lionel Messi, 10/1 Neymar, 12/1 Cristiano Ronaldo, 14/1 Sergio Aguero, 16/1 Gonzalo Higuain, 16/1 Luis Suarez, 20/1 Hulk, 20/1 Robin van Persie, 20/1 Thomas Mueller, 25/1 Christian Benteke, 25/1 Diego Costa, 25/1 Fred, 25/1 Jo, 25/1 Karim Benzema, 25/1 Mario Goetze, 25/1 Miroslav Klose, 25/1 Olivier Giroud, 33/1 Alexandre Pato, 33/1 Alvaro Negredo, 33/1 Cesc Fabregas, 33/1 David Villa, 33/1 Edinson Cavani, 33/1 Fernando Torres, 33/1 Mario Balotelli, 33/1 Mario Gomez, 33/1 Romelu Lukaku, 33/1 Wayne Rooney, 40/1 Eden Hazard, 40/1 Franck Ribery, 40/1 Loic Remy, 40/1 Marco Reus, 50/1 Alexis Sanchez, 50/1 Andre Schurrle, 50/1 Arjen Robben, 50/1 Daniel Sturridge, 50/1 Ezequiel Lavezzi, 50/1 Klaas Jan Huntelaar, 50/1 Lukas Podolski, 50/1 Oscar, 50/1 Pedro, 50/1 Robinho, 66/1 Alberto Gilardino, 66/1 Alexander Kerzhakov, 66/1 Didier Drogba, 66/1 Diego Forlan, 66/1 Eduardo Vargas, 66/1 Fernando Llorente, 66/1 Guiseppe Rossi, 66/1 Jermaine Lens, 66/1 Konstantinos Mitroglou, 66/1 Max Kruse, 66/1 Roberto Soldado, 66/1 Teofilo Gutierrez, 80/1 Alexander Kokorini, 80/1 Alexander Samedov, 80/1 Isco, 80/1 Pablo Osvaldo, 80/1 Paulinho, 80/1 Rafael van der Vaart, 80/1 Theo Walcott, 100/1 Angel Di Maria, 100/1 Arturo Vidal, 100/1 Asamoah Gyan, 100/1 Danny Welbeck.

Group winners

Group A winner: 1/4 Brazil; 11/2 Croatia; 7/1 Mexico; 25/1 Cameroon

Group A to qualify: 1/40 Brazil; 5/6 Croatia; 11/10 Mexico; 5/1 Cameroon

Group B winner: 8/11 Spain; 2/1 Netherlands; 9/2 Chile; 66/1 Australia

Group B to qualify: 1/6 Spain; 2/5 Netherlands; 6/5 Chile; 9/1 Australia

Group C winner: 4/5 Colombia; 7/2 Ivory Coast; 4/1 Japan; 6/1 Greece

Group C to qualify: 2/7 Colombia; 10/11 Ivory Coast; 11/10 Japan; 15/8 Greece

Group D winner: 11/8 Italy; 7/4 Uruguay; 9/4 England; 66/1 Costa Rica

Group D to qualify: 1/3 Italy; 4/9 Uruguay; 4/6 England; 12/1 Costa Rica

Group E winner: 4/5 France; 9/4 Switzerland; 9/2 Ecuador; 16/1 Honduras

Group E to qualify: 1/5 France; 4/7 Switzerland; 10/11 Ecuador; 7/1 Honduras

Group F winner: 1/4 Argentina; 11/2 Nigeria; 13/2 Bosnia; 50/1 Iran

Group F to qualify: 1/14 Argentina; 4/6 Bosnia; 5/4 Nigeria; 5/1 Iran

Group G winner: 4/7 Germany; 5/2 Portugal; 10/1 Ghana; 10/1 USA

Group G to qualify: 1/7 Germany; 4/11 Portugal; 11/4 Ghana; 3/1 USA

Group H winner: 4/7 Belgium; 2/1 Russia; 9/1 South Korea; 25/1 Algeria

Group H to qualify: 1/6 Belgium; 2/5 Russia; 15/8 South Korea; 4/1 Algeria

10/1 Brazil/Argentina final

African team to reach semi-finals for the first time? - 7/1

Winner from beyond South America Europe for first time? - 25/1

England to be knocked out on penalties? - 7/1 (Compiled by Mitch Phillips, edited by)