RIO DE JANEIRO, July 14 FIFA president Sepp Blatter gave the World Cup in Brazil 9.25 marks out of 10 on Monday, the day after the tournament ended with Germany beating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final.

"We have improved on four years ago in South Africa," said Blatter, who awarded that World Cup 9 marks out of 10.

Smiling broadly, he told reporters at his post-tournament news briefing, "We consulted all our computers and our Facebooks and decided on 9.25 out of 10 because perfection does not exist in football."

He added: "This was my 10th World Cup and my fifth as president and what makes this so very, very special was the quality of the football and the intensity of the games." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)