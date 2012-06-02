LA PAZ, June 2 Chile overcame the difficulties
of playing at high altitude to beat 10-man Bolivia 2-0 in a 2014
World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
The victory put Chile top of the South American group for
two hours at least pending Argentina's meeting with Ecuador in
Buenos Aires, while Bolivia remain rooted to the bottom with one
point from five matches.
It was Chile third successive qualifying win at one of the
world's highest football stadiums, the Hernando Siles which
stands 3,650 metres above sea level in La Paz.
Chile weathered Bolivian pressure and took the lead in the
third minute of first-half added time when young striker Charles
Aranguiz scored his first goal for his country.
Midfielder Arturo Vidal, back in the side after he had his
suspension for breaking a team curfew before a qualifier against
Uruguay in November reduced, sealed the win seven minutes from
time.
Frustration after failing to put away first-half chances
crept into the Bolivians' game from early in the second with
defender Luis Gutierrez sent off in the 52nd minute and four
team mates booked in the next 20 minutes.
Bolivia sorely missed injured Brazil-based striker Marcelo
Martins while Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo did well to keep a
clean sheet.
