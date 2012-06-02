LA PAZ, June 2 Chile overcame the difficulties of playing at high altitude to beat 10-man Bolivia 2-0 in a 2014 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The victory put Chile top of the South American group for two hours at least pending Argentina's meeting with Ecuador in Buenos Aires, while Bolivia remain rooted to the bottom with one point from five matches.

It was Chile third successive qualifying win at one of the world's highest football stadiums, the Hernando Siles which stands 3,650 metres above sea level in La Paz.

Chile weathered Bolivian pressure and took the lead in the third minute of first-half added time when young striker Charles Aranguiz scored his first goal for his country.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal, back in the side after he had his suspension for breaking a team curfew before a qualifier against Uruguay in November reduced, sealed the win seven minutes from time.

Frustration after failing to put away first-half chances crept into the Bolivians' game from early in the second with defender Luis Gutierrez sent off in the 52nd minute and four team mates booked in the next 20 minutes.

Bolivia sorely missed injured Brazil-based striker Marcelo Martins while Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo did well to keep a clean sheet.

