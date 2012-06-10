LA PAZ, June 9 Bolivia finally took full advantage of their high altitude home venue with a 3-1 victory over Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The victory, Bolivia's first in six matches, lifted them off the bottom of the South American group standings with four points. Their only other success came with a surprise away draw in Argentina last year.

Paraguay, with one win in five matches, also have four points and could hit the bottom of the nine-team standings on Sunday if Peru, who have three points, avoid defeat to Uruguay in Montevideo.

Coach Francisco Arce's Paraguay side, who had a bye in last weekend's matches, had spent three weeks acclimatising for the match at the Hernando Siles, one of the world's highest football stadiums at 3,650 metres above sea level.

Arce's job could now be on the line, according to Paraguayan media, after he paid for his cautious tactics.

Bolivia benefited from the return from suspension of their Brazil-based striker Marcelo Martins, who played a key role in two of their goals although he did not score.

Striker Alcides Pena put Bolivia ahead in the 11th minute and Paraguayan-born midfielder Pablo Escobar scored twice in 10 minutes late in the second half to secure the points after Paraguay's goalkeeper Justo Villar had saved a penalty by Gualberto Mojica.

Cristian Riveros pulled one back for 2010 World Cup quarter-finalists nine minutes from time. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by John O'Brien)