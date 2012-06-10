LA PAZ, June 9 Bolivia finally took full
advantage of their high altitude home venue with a 3-1 victory
over Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
The victory, Bolivia's first in six matches, lifted them off
the bottom of the South American group standings with four
points. Their only other success came with a surprise away draw
in Argentina last year.
Paraguay, with one win in five matches, also have four
points and could hit the bottom of the nine-team standings on
Sunday if Peru, who have three points, avoid defeat to Uruguay
in Montevideo.
Coach Francisco Arce's Paraguay side, who had a bye in last
weekend's matches, had spent three weeks acclimatising for the
match at the Hernando Siles, one of the world's highest football
stadiums at 3,650 metres above sea level.
Arce's job could now be on the line, according to Paraguayan
media, after he paid for his cautious tactics.
Bolivia benefited from the return from suspension of their
Brazil-based striker Marcelo Martins, who played a key role in
two of their goals although he did not score.
Striker Alcides Pena put Bolivia ahead in the 11th minute
and Paraguayan-born midfielder Pablo Escobar scored twice in 10
minutes late in the second half to secure the points after
Paraguay's goalkeeper Justo Villar had saved a penalty by
Gualberto Mojica.
Cristian Riveros pulled one back for 2010 World Cup
quarter-finalists nine minutes from time.
