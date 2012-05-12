May 12 Bolivia's preparations for next month's
South American World Cup qualifiers are in danger of being
disrupted by a pay dispute, local media reported on Saturday.
The players union FABOL has written to the Bolivian Football
Federation (FBF) threatening a strike by the national team, due
to assemble on Tuesday, because of debts two first division
clubs have with players.
The letter signed by FABOL executive secretary Milton
Melgar, a member of Bolivia's 1994 World Cup team, said: "...our
country's players renounce collectively and unanimously to
comply with the forthcoming call up for the national team due to
face qualifying commitments for Brazil 2014."
A statement posted on FABOL's website dated May 10 says The
Strongest owe defender Federico Garcia $42,000 and Aurora have a
debt of some $10,000 with midfielder Wilder Arevalo.
The FBF, which media said was asked by world governing body
FIFA a month ago to resolve the issue, was unavailable for
comment.
Bolivia host Chile on June 2 and Paraguay a week later in
the capital La Paz.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Alison Wildey)