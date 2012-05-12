May 12 Bolivia's preparations for next month's South American World Cup qualifiers are in danger of being disrupted by a pay dispute, local media reported on Saturday.

The players union FABOL has written to the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) threatening a strike by the national team, due to assemble on Tuesday, because of debts two first division clubs have with players.

The letter signed by FABOL executive secretary Milton Melgar, a member of Bolivia's 1994 World Cup team, said: "...our country's players renounce collectively and unanimously to comply with the forthcoming call up for the national team due to face qualifying commitments for Brazil 2014."

A statement posted on FABOL's website dated May 10 says The Strongest owe defender Federico Garcia $42,000 and Aurora have a debt of some $10,000 with midfielder Wilder Arevalo.

The FBF, which media said was asked by world governing body FIFA a month ago to resolve the issue, was unavailable for comment.

Bolivia host Chile on June 2 and Paraguay a week later in the capital La Paz. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Alison Wildey)