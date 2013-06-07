UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, March 5 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Fiorentina 0 Bologna 0 Lazio 2 Cagliari 1 Inter Milan 5 Crotone 0 Sassuolo 0 Empoli 0 Genoa 2 Torino 3 Palermo 1 Udinese 1 Juventus 1 Saturday, March 4 AC Milan 3 Chievo Verona 1 AS Roma 1 Napoli 2 Sampdoria 3 Pescara 1 Standin