June 7 Bolivia 1 Venezuela 1 - South American World Cup qualifying result on Friday
At the Hernando Siles, La Paz
Scorers: Bolivia - Jhasmany Campos 86 Venezuela - Juan Arango 58
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Bolivia: 23-Sergio Galarza; 21-Edward Zenteno, 16-Ronald Raldes (22-Jhasmany Campos 73), 2-Ronald Eguino; 7-Juan Carlos Arce, 6-Walter Veizaga, 3-Alejandro Chumacero, 10-Rudy Cardozo, 17-Daniel Chavez (14-Gualberto Mojica 46); 19-Carlos Saucedo, 9-Marcelo Martins (18-Eduardo Fierro 64)
Venezuela: 1-Renny Vega; 16-Roberto Rosales, 20-Grenddy Perozo, 6-Gabriel Cichero, 13-Luis Seijas; 11-Cesar Gonzalez (21-Alexander Gonzalez 71), 5-Angel Flores, 8-Tomas Rincon, 18-Juan Arango (2-Rolf Feltscher 80); 17-Josef Martinez, 7-Richard Blanco (14-Evelio Hernandez 67)
Referee: Patricio Loustau (Argentina) (Compiled by Carlos Quiroga, editing by Ed Osmond)