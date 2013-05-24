(Adds dropped word in intro)

SARAJEVO May 24 Injured midfielder Zvjezdan Misimovic and defender Ognjen Vranjes will miss Bosnia's World Cup qualifier in Latvia on June 7, coach Safet Susic said on Friday.

"Vranjes is out for the rest of the qualifying campaign with a long-term injury but we hope to have Misimovic back for the upcoming games," Susic told a news conference after naming his 22-man squad for the Latvia match and a friendly against Oman three days later.

"We know what Misimovic means to the team and Vranjes is also essential because of his speed but there will be no excuse if we don't beat the Latvians. We need to take 12 points from the remaining five games if we are to achieve our objective."

The Bosnians, who are aiming to reach their first major tournament as an independent nation, lead Group G with 13 points from five games after an impressive 3-1 win over Greece in March which left the Euro 2004 winners three points behind them.

Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko and Vfb Stuttgart's Vedad Ibisevic will lead the attack against the Latvians, while fit-again Roma playmaker Miralem Pjanic will add creativity to a four-man midfield after missing the game against the Greeks. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Clare Fallon)