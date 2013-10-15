Oct 15 Bosnia reached their first major tournament as an independent nation after a Vedad Ibisevic goal gave them a 1-0 win over Lithuania on Tuesday and sent them through to next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

Flares and fireworks ripped into the skies above Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, and other cities as the former Yugoslav republic finished top of Group G, level on 25 points with Greece but ahead of their more heralded rivals on goal difference.

After several narrow failures in the past, Bosnia seemed to be heading for another playoff as a packed Lithuanian defence, headed by inspired goalkeeper Giederius Arlauskas, frustrated the visitors before Ibisevic struck midway through the second half.

Bosnia keeper Asmir Begovic did well to keep out a Kalonas Mindaugas shot in the 77th minute and the visitors held firm in a nervy finish to book their place in the 2014 finals.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Stephen Wood)