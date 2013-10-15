(Writes through with detail, quotes)

* Bosnia reach first finals as independent nation

* Victory over Lithuania sparks celebrations in Sarajevo

Oct 15 Nearly two decades after Bosnia was forged as a single country in a bloody 1992-95 conflict, the former Yugoslav republic celebrated an historic moment on Tuesday as the national team qualified for next year's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Lithuania.

Striker Vedad Ibisevic side-footed the winner midway through the second half to send Bosnia to their first major tournament as an independent nation, delighting the 5,000 fans that had travelled to Kaunas and many more in the Balkan country's cities.

Flares and fireworks lit up the skies above the capital, Sarajevo, and a seemingly endless motorcade of fans donning national team shirts and flags blocked the streets after Bosnia finished top of European qualifying Group G, level on 25 points with Greece but ahead of them on goal difference.

"I congratulate these guys for their great work in the last four years, and it would have been real injustice if we had failed to win the group and qualify for the World Cup," coach Safet Susic told FACE television after he was mobbed by his players.

Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko said: "I wish to send my regards to Brazil and say that we will show how mighty Bosnia is."

After several narrow failures in the past, Bosnia seemed to be heading for another playoff as a packed Lithuanian defence, headed by inspired goalkeeper Giederius Arlauskas, frustrated the visitors.

Bosnia created pressure on Lithuania's goal from the outset, prompted by inviting crosses into the area from midfielders Senad Lulic and Zvjezdan Misimovic.

FULL STRETCH

Playmaker Miralem Pjanic twice had Arlauskas at full stretch with venomous free kicks from 25 metres, while Dzeko skewed a shot wide from a tight angle.

Keeper Asmir Begovic was called into action when Kalonas Mindaugas tested him with a long-range effort midway through the first half before Ibisevic headed over the bar from a good position at the other end.

Bosnia missed another good chance to break the deadlock shortly after the break, when Arlauskas parried another Pjanic free kick and left back Ermin Bicakcic volleyed the rebound over from five metres.

Bosnia had the ball in the back of the net shortly after the hour but the goal was disallowed as Lulic was marginally offside after a teasing cross from the right.

Ibisevic held his head in anguish as Arlauskas turned his stinging low shot from 20 metres around the post, but he was not to be denied in the 68th minute.

Bicakcic broke down the left and delivered a perfect low cross that the striker side-footed into the net from five metres.

The breakthrough was greeted with jubilation in Sarajevo.

"This is crazy, everybody is overjoyed, screaming and dancing," said 15-year-old pupil Matea Perovic, who was heading to a fan zone, where the team was scheduled to appear for a late-night party upon their return from Lithuania.

"I feel overwhelmed because this is the first time we've got a chance to compete in an international (soccer) event and I am so happy that Bosnia has made such a progress."

Emir Sito, a Bosnian engineer living in Oslo, made it clear what the success meant to him and his compatriots looking to put behind them the gruesome memories of the country's recent past.

"This victory is pure happiness and joy for a country that has suffered so much and is still dysfunctional," he told Reuters by telephone.

"The country and the people deserve some joy, while this success will represent Bosnia better than anything else has."

