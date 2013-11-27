Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Bosnia:
Form and Prospects
Bosnia, on a high from reaching their first major finals,
will be under no pressure to reach the knockout stage and their
ability to score goals could make the former Yugoslav republic a
serious threat even to the game's top brass.
After missing out narrowly on the 2010 World Cup and Euro
2012, they stuck to their attack-minded approach which was
richly rewarded.
They were the fourth-highest scoring team in Europe's
qualifiers after strikers Edin Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic combined
for 18 of their 30 goals, with playmakers Zvjezdan Misimovic and
Miralem Pjanic personifying the midfield creativity that carved
out the supply routes.
Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been a pillar
between the posts but Bosnia can be suspect at the back against
quality opposition, as shown by a 6-2 defeat by Portugal in
their Euro 2012 playoff return leg after a goalless first leg at
home.
Much may hinge on the draw and the composition of Bosnia's
group in the finals. If they are pitted against like-minded
teams happy to take risks and throw men forward, Bosnia could
treat their passionate fans to more delight and reach the last
16.
But having never previously qualified for a major tournament
as an independent nation, lack of experience at the highest
level and the unfamiliar schedule of playing three games in a
short time-span means heading into uncharted territory for a
vastly entertaining Bosnian outfit.
Coach: Safet Susic
For all the scoring prowess of Dzeko and Ibisevic, the most
lethal strike partnership in World Cup qualifiers, it was the
firm hand of Bosnia's soft-spoken coach Safet Susic that steered
a talented generation to the Balkan country's first major
tournament as an independent nation.
The 58-year-old, a gifted forward who played for the former
Yugoslavia in the 1982 and 1990 World Cups, succeeded Croatian
Miroslav Blazevic after Bosnia narrowly missed out on a 2010
World Cup berth with a 1-0 aggregate defeat by Portugal in the
playoffs.
Having raised their game to a more entertaining and
high-scoring level, Susic retained the faith of fans, media and
the country's football association after Bosnia were undone by
the Portuguese in a Euro 2012 playoff.
Susic finally got his reward in the 2014 qualifiers as
Bosnia edged Greece on goal difference in Group G thanks to an
avalanche of goals from Dzeko and Ibisevic.
Key player: Edin Dzeko
Dzeko should be the Balkan country's driving force at the
2014 World Cup in Brazil after he scored 10 of their 30 goals in
Group G, boosting his overall international tally to 33 in 57
appearances.
The 27-year old Manchester City hitman has the ability to
score with both feet and is always an aerial menace. His
versatility earned him a move to the Premier League in 2011
after he scored 66 league goals in 111 appearances for German
side VfL Wolfsburg and won the Bundesliga title with them in
2009.
He won the FA Cup with City in 2011 and then the Premier
League title in 2012 after scoring in a dramatic 3-2 home win
over Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the season.
However, he has also struggled to establish himself as first
choice up front at the English club, having had to compete with
former team mate Mario Balotelli, Argentine Sergio Aguero and
most recently Spaniard Alvaro Negredo.
How they qualified: Winners European Group G
2012
Sept 7 Lichtenstein A W 8-1 Dzeko 3, Ibisevic 3,
Misimovic 2
Sept 11 Latvia H W 4-1 Misimovic 2, Pjanic, Dzeko
Oct 12 Greece A D 0-0
Oct 16 Lithuania H W 3-0 Ibisevic, Dzeko, Pjanic
2013
March 22 Greece H W 3-1 Dzeko 2, Ibisevic
June 7 Latvia A W 5-0 Lulic, Ibisevic,
Medunjanin, Pjanic, Dzeko
Sept 6 Slovakia H L 1-0
Sept 10 Slovakia A W 2-1 Bicackic, Hajrovic
Oct 11 Lichtenstein H W 4-1 Dzeko 2, Misimovic,
Ibisevic
Oct 15 Lithuania A W 1-0 Ibisevic
