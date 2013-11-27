Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Bosnia: Form and Prospects Bosnia, on a high from reaching their first major finals, will be under no pressure to reach the knockout stage and their ability to score goals could make the former Yugoslav republic a serious threat even to the game's top brass. After missing out narrowly on the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, they stuck to their attack-minded approach which was richly rewarded. They were the fourth-highest scoring team in Europe's qualifiers after strikers Edin Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic combined for 18 of their 30 goals, with playmakers Zvjezdan Misimovic and Miralem Pjanic personifying the midfield creativity that carved out the supply routes. Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been a pillar between the posts but Bosnia can be suspect at the back against quality opposition, as shown by a 6-2 defeat by Portugal in their Euro 2012 playoff return leg after a goalless first leg at home. Much may hinge on the draw and the composition of Bosnia's group in the finals. If they are pitted against like-minded teams happy to take risks and throw men forward, Bosnia could treat their passionate fans to more delight and reach the last 16. But having never previously qualified for a major tournament as an independent nation, lack of experience at the highest level and the unfamiliar schedule of playing three games in a short time-span means heading into uncharted territory for a vastly entertaining Bosnian outfit. Coach: Safet Susic For all the scoring prowess of Dzeko and Ibisevic, the most lethal strike partnership in World Cup qualifiers, it was the firm hand of Bosnia's soft-spoken coach Safet Susic that steered a talented generation to the Balkan country's first major tournament as an independent nation. The 58-year-old, a gifted forward who played for the former Yugoslavia in the 1982 and 1990 World Cups, succeeded Croatian Miroslav Blazevic after Bosnia narrowly missed out on a 2010 World Cup berth with a 1-0 aggregate defeat by Portugal in the playoffs. Having raised their game to a more entertaining and high-scoring level, Susic retained the faith of fans, media and the country's football association after Bosnia were undone by the Portuguese in a Euro 2012 playoff. Susic finally got his reward in the 2014 qualifiers as Bosnia edged Greece on goal difference in Group G thanks to an avalanche of goals from Dzeko and Ibisevic. Key player: Edin Dzeko Dzeko should be the Balkan country's driving force at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after he scored 10 of their 30 goals in Group G, boosting his overall international tally to 33 in 57 appearances. The 27-year old Manchester City hitman has the ability to score with both feet and is always an aerial menace. His versatility earned him a move to the Premier League in 2011 after he scored 66 league goals in 111 appearances for German side VfL Wolfsburg and won the Bundesliga title with them in 2009. He won the FA Cup with City in 2011 and then the Premier League title in 2012 after scoring in a dramatic 3-2 home win over Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the season. However, he has also struggled to establish himself as first choice up front at the English club, having had to compete with former team mate Mario Balotelli, Argentine Sergio Aguero and most recently Spaniard Alvaro Negredo. How they qualified: Winners European Group G 2012 Sept 7 Lichtenstein A W 8-1 Dzeko 3, Ibisevic 3, Misimovic 2 Sept 11 Latvia H W 4-1 Misimovic 2, Pjanic, Dzeko Oct 12 Greece A D 0-0 Oct 16 Lithuania H W 3-0 Ibisevic, Dzeko, Pjanic 2013 March 22 Greece H W 3-1 Dzeko 2, Ibisevic June 7 Latvia A W 5-0 Lulic, Ibisevic, Medunjanin, Pjanic, Dzeko Sept 6 Slovakia H L 1-0 Sept 10 Slovakia A W 2-1 Bicackic, Hajrovic Oct 11 Lichtenstein H W 4-1 Dzeko 2, Misimovic, Ibisevic Oct 15 Lithuania A W 1-0 Ibisevic (Editing by Justin Palmer)