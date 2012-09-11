SARAJEVO, Sept 11 Bosnia took another step
towards reaching their first major tournament as an independent
nation after brushing aside Latvia 4-1 in their Group G World
Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
A fifth minute strike by Latvia's Kaspars Gorkss heaped
early pressure on Bosnia but Zvjezdan Misimovic opened the
floodgates for the hosts after he scored a 12th minute penalty.
Miralem Pjanic made it 2-1 to Bosnia after he pounced on
Edin Dzeko's pass to score a minute before the halftime.
Misimovic was on target again in the 54th minute and Dzeko,
who missed several opportunities, completed the rout in injury
time.
Bosnia, on six points, top Group G on goal difference from
2004 European champions Greece after emphatic wins in their
opening two qualifiers.
After thrashing Liechtenstein 8-1 last week, coach Safet
Susic hoped his team can carry on the winning run when they meet
their main Group G rivals in the next round of fixtures in
October.
"Greece are a team that are undoubtedly very confident but
the latest results give us more than enough reason to believe
that we can beat them," he told reporters.
