SARAJEVO, Sept 11 Bosnia took another step towards reaching their first major tournament as an independent nation after brushing aside Latvia 4-1 in their Group G World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

A fifth minute strike by Latvia's Kaspars Gorkss heaped early pressure on Bosnia but Zvjezdan Misimovic opened the floodgates for the hosts after he scored a 12th minute penalty.

Miralem Pjanic made it 2-1 to Bosnia after he pounced on Edin Dzeko's pass to score a minute before the halftime.

Misimovic was on target again in the 54th minute and Dzeko, who missed several opportunities, completed the rout in injury time.

Bosnia, on six points, top Group G on goal difference from 2004 European champions Greece after emphatic wins in their opening two qualifiers.

After thrashing Liechtenstein 8-1 last week, coach Safet Susic hoped his team can carry on the winning run when they meet their main Group G rivals in the next round of fixtures in October.

"Greece are a team that are undoubtedly very confident but the latest results give us more than enough reason to believe that we can beat them," he told reporters. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Pritha Sarkar)