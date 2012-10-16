ZENICA, Bosnia Oct 16 Bosnia claimed their third World Cup Group G victory when they comfortably beat Lithuania 3-0 with a late first-half blast on Tuesday, further boosting their bid to qualify for a first major tournament as an independent nation.

Miralem Pjanic set up Vedad Ibisevic for the opening goal after 29 minutes, though Ibisevic missed a great chance for a second soon after following a near-identical pass from Pjanic.

Pjanic was again the provider for Edin Dzeko to score the second after 35 minutes and six minutes later they changed roles, with Pjanic hitting net after a pass from Dzeko.

Bosnia coach Safet Susic will be delighted that he opted to rest the injured Pjanic for from Friday's goalless draw in Greece, saving him for Tuesday's match.

Bosnia and Greece, who won 1-0 in Slovakia, both have 10 points from four games, with Slovakia third on seven.

"We scored three goals within 15 minutes," Susic said. "The second half was rather thin but we accomplished our goal to have 10 points this year."

(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic, editing by Mitch Phillips)