ZENICA, Bosnia, Sept 6 Bosnia's unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifiers was snapped on Friday after Viktor Pecovsky's goal handed Slovakia a 1-0 win to leave Group G wide open.

The result left Bosnia hanging on to the lead in the standings thanks to a far superior goal difference over second placed Greece, with both teams on 16 points.

With three matches remaining, Bosnia, Greece and Slovakia are in a three-way race to secure top spot and direct qualification into next year's finals in Brazil. The second-placed team will have to battle it out in the playoffs.

"We played an open game but many players did below expectation, especially the forwards," said Bosnia coach Safet Susic, a former Yugoslavia forward who played in the 1982 and 1990 World Cups.

"We have to win the next match in Slovakia on Tuesday and that might be difficult."

With the teams playing each other twice in five days, midfielder Pecovsky fired visitors Slovakia ahead in the 77th minute on Friday after latching on to a pass by midfielder Juraj Kucka.

Bosnia's Miralem Pjanic missed a penalty towards the end of the match, kicking the ball above the bar. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by Pritha Sarkar)