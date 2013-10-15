(Adds details)

Oct 15 Bosnia reached their first major tournament as an independent nation after a Vedad Ibisevic goal gave them a 1-0 win over Lithuania in Kaunas on Tuesday and sent them to next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

Flares and fireworks ripped into the skies above Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo, and other cities as the former Yugoslav republic finished top of Group G, level on 25 points with Greece but ahead of their more heralded rivals on goal difference.

After several narrow failures in the past, Bosnia seemed to be heading for another playoff as a packed Lithuanian defence, headed by inspired goalkeeper Giederius Arlauskas, frustrated the visitors before Ibisevic struck midway through the second half.

Keeper Asmir Begovic did well to keep out a Kalonas Mindaugas shot in the 77th minute and Bosnia held firm in a nervy finish to book their place in the 2014 finals, their first major tournament since the country declared independence in 1992.

Roared on by 5,000 fans who made the trip and outnumbered the home support, Bosnia created pressure on Lithuania's goal from the outset, prompted by inviting crosses into the area from midfielders Senad Lulic and Zvjezdan Misimovic.

Playmaker Miralem Pjanic twice had Arlauskas at full stretch with venomous free kicks from 25 metres, while Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko skewed a shot wide from a tight angle.

Begovic was called into action when Kalonas tested him with a long-range effort midway through the first half before Ibisevic headed over the bar from a good position at the other end.

Bosnia missed another good chance to break the deadlock shortly after the break, when Arlauskas parried another Pjanic free kick and left back Ermin Bicakcic volleyed the rebound over from five metres.

Bosnia had the ball in the back of the net shortly after the hour but the goal was disallowed as Lulic was marginally offside after a teasing cross from the right.

Ibisevic held his head in anguish as Arlauskas turned his stinging low shot from 20 metres around the post, but he was not to be denied in the 68th minute.

Bicakcic broke down the left and delivered a perfect low cross that the striker side-footed into the net from five metres.

