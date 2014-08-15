SARAJEVO Aug 15 Bosnia's most capped player Zvjezdan Misimovic quit international football on Friday after donning the Balkan nation's shirt for a decade.

The 32-year-old midfielder said he reached his decision with a heavy heart after realising his dream of playing at this year's World Cup finals.

"After giving it a lot of thought, I decided with a heavy heart to hang up the jersey I cherished most in my career," he told Bosnian media.

"I feel the time has come for younger players to take my place and I have no regrets after serving my country for 10 years and getting the reward of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.

"The tournament in Brazil was the crown of my international career and it fulfilled my childhood dream of playing on the biggest stage there is."

Misimovic, who scored 26 goals in 84 games for Bosnia, was a key player in the Vfl Wolfsburg team that surprisingly won the 2009 Bundesliga title.

He scored 14 goals and racked up an all-time Bundesliga record of 20 assists that season, propelling Wolfsburg to glory alongside compatriot Edin Dzeko and Brazilian Grafite, who thrived on his service.

He endured several patchy seasons after moving on to Galatasaray and Dynamo Moscow before signing a lucrative contract with Chinese first division side Guizhou Renhe in 2013.

Misimovic is the second stalwart to quit Bosnia following their group stage exit at the World Cup. Former captain Emir Spahic retired from the national team last week. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Tim Collings)