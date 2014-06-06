June 6 If Bosnia are to make an impact in their first major tournament as an independent nation, their top scorer and driving force Edin Dzeko will need to control his temper and fire on all cylinders on the pitch rather than in the dressing room.

Having propelled the Balkan country in qualifying with 10 goals in as many games, Dzeko drew the wrath of fans and coach Safet Susic during a 2-0 friendly defeat by Egypt in March, when he was jeered from the terraces and fell out with Susic.

The 28-year-old striker was denied a substitution request at halftime and then put on a tepid second-half display, prompting Susic to criticise him after the game in Innsbruck and made it clear that not even a hitman of his calibre was indispensable.

There is no doubt, however, that blip will be forgotten and Dzeko will lead the line at the World Cup as Bosnia's hopes of progressing to the last 16 largely rest on his lethal finishing and an effective strike partnership with Vedad Ibisevic, who scored eight goals in qualifying.

Dzeko first made a name for himself during a four-year spell at German side VfL Wolfsburg from 2007, firing them to a shock title in 2009 when he racked up 26 goals as part of the most successful strike duo in Bundesliga history with Grafite.

In 2010, he became the top scorer in Wolfsburg's history and ended his glorious spell at the club with a total of 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga appearances, earning a move to Manchester City.

For the first time in his career, Dzeko found himself in an unfamiliar situation of facing stiff competition for a place in the starting line-up, with Italian coach Roberto Mancini often preferring to use him a substitute during his spell at the club.

MEMORABLE GOALS

The presence of acclaimed performers such as Sergio Aguero and more recently Alvaro Negredo, who arrived along with new coach Manuel Pellegrini during the close season in 2013, made it difficult for Dzeko to hold down a first team spot.

But he has battled valiantly and his perseverance has been rewarded with some goals that will live long in the memory of Manchester City fans.

The most crucial being a stoppage-time equaliser at home to Queens Park Rangers on the last day of the 2011-12 season, his strike followed by a last-gasp Aguero effort that handed City their first title since 1968 as they edged city rivals United on goal difference.

The striker was again instrumental in City's thunderous race up the home straight of their 2013-14 title-winning campaign, scoring two goals in both the 3-2 win at Everton and a 4-0 home rout of Aston Villa as they edged Liverpool by two points.

His international career has been equally impressive as illustrated by 35 goals in 61 games for Bosnia, with Dzeko making the most of supply routes provided by a talented midfield and Ibisevic's good movement off the ball.

If Dzeko can find his scoring touch in a group containing Argentina, Nigeria and Iran, his country may enjoy the kind of success few imagined possible after Bosnia emerged as an independent nation from the ashes of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. (Editing by John O'Brien)