SARAJEVO, July 9 Safet Susic will continue as Bosnia coach and lead them through the Euro 2016 qualifiers despite their early exit from the World Cup, the Bosnian Football Association (NFSBiH) said on Wednesday.

Susic, whose contract expired on July 1, came under fire for reverting to a cagey 4-5-1 formation in defeats by Argentina and Nigeria and the team won only one match against Iran at their first World Cup as an independent nation.

But the 59-year-old Susic, who played as a striker for Yugoslavia in the 1982 and 1990 tournaments, won the unanimous support of the NFSBiH Board.

"I have already said it would be difficult for me to leave and fortunately that moment has not come yet," Susic told reporters.

"I will continue coaching the team which I expect to qualify for Euro 2016 and perform better," he added.

Susic signed a two-year contract that will keep him at the helm until the end of the 2016 European Championship in France.

Bosnia have been drawn in a qualifying group with Belgium, Israel, Wales, Cyprus and Andorra.

