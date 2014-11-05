(Adds Adriano lawyers' statement)

By Andrew Downie

SAO PAULO Nov 5 Lawyers for former Brazil striker Adriano on Wednesday brushed off accusations he was involved in helping drug traffickers and said he was a victim of identity fraud.

Rio de Janeiro prosecutors allege the 32-year-old former Inter Milan, Flamengo and Corinthians player bought a motorbike for a Rio drug trafficker to use in criminal activities in 2008.

"Adriano was a victim because the motorcycle that belonged to him was sold by a third party without his authorisation or knowledge and with his falsified signature," his lawyers said in a statement, adding that the case was an old one and that Adriano has already given police a sworn statement about the identity theft.

Prosecutors allege that Adriano -- whose full name is Adriano Leite Ribeiro -- aided and abetted a trafficker who was a childhood friend of his in Vila Cruzeiro, one of Rio's most violent favelas.

"The accused, freely and consciously, in collaborating in the trafficking of drugs, associated with active traffickers in the Vila Cruzeiro (favela) with the intention of facilitating the illicit trafficking of drugs and related activities," prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adriano is in Le Havre negotiating a return to football with the French second division club and will only face trial if a judge decides there is merit to the accusations.

The troubled striker won the Copa America and the Confederations Cup with Brazil and two Serie A titles with Inter Milan but has spent years battling drink and weight problems.

He has been out the game since attempting a brief comeback with Atletico Paranaense this year. (Reporting by Andrew Downie,; Editing by Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond)