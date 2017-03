SAO PAULO Oct 7 Brazil will face Austria on Nov. 18 in their final friendly of 2014, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Tuesday.

The match will take place at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna and comes six days after the five-times world champions take on Turkey in Istanbul, the CBF said on its website. (selecao.cbf.com.br).

Coach Dunga, who took over in July after Brazil's World Cup semi-final mauling by Germany, is preparing his side for a game against Argentina in Beijing on Saturday followed by a friendly v Japan in Singapore.

Dunga has won both his matches in charge, beating Colombia and Ecuador by the same 1-0 scoreline in September. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)