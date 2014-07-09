UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 9 Four gamblers were counting their winnings on Wednesday after putting money on Germany to beat Brazil by an outlandish 7-1 scoreline in the World Cup semi-final.
Irish bookmaker Paddy Power had to pay out after offering odds of 500-1 for a result which was beyond the wildest dreams of most German fans. One gambler from eastern England won 2,500 pounds ($4,300) after wagering five pounds.
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, said none of its 120,000 customers who bet on the result had picked 7-1 as the final score .
One student in northern England was however rewarded after staking just 80 pence on Germany to take a 5-0 halftime lead. He won 240 pounds at odds of 300-1 with William Hill.
Both teams to score is a popular bet and Oscar's late consolation goal for Brazil cost William Hill more than a million pounds, a company spokesman said. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, Editing by Nigel Hunt)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources