SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Brazil's successful experiment of playing without a designated striker will continue this year and although coach Dunga does not rule out other approaches he has told his players to get used to the new system.

Former international midfielder Dunga returned to coach Brazil after their World Cup debacle and led them to a 1-0 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, four days after they overcame Colombia by the same scoreline in his first match in charge.

He introduced a floating attack with Neymar and Atletico Mineiro striker Diego Tardelli changing positions up front and was pleased with the way they responded.

"We are going to keep observing players and keep watching those that played," Dunga told reporters after the game in New Jersey in the United States. "Players need to play more to gain confidence and to feel more sure of themselves.

"This was the first time Brazil has played without an attacking reference point and that is very difficult. So we need to talk to them, the players' movements need to be synchronised, there needs to be someone in the area when we are going forward.

"We tried to put in more players who were quick and agile but who have no defined position except when we don't have the ball. And we'll keep working on that, we'll test a few different ways of playing so that when we begin next year things will be much clearer."

The tactical change follows a World Cup in which Brazil used Fred as a designated number nine, backed up by former Manchester City and Everton striker Jo. Neither were impressive and the lack of movement was cited as one of the reasons Brazil failed to make much of an impact on the tournament.

Although they qualified for the semi-finals - where they were hammered 7-1 by Germany - they rarely shone.

Dunga called up 10 players who were at the World Cup to his first squad and his revolution, if it can be called that, looks more likely to be about tactics than personnel.

He praised the new boys - Ricardo Goulart and Gil made their debuts against Ecuador - and promised continuity for next month's friendlies against Argentina and Japan.

"We played two good teams and when we were up against it the side grew in stature," Dunga said.

"The team that wants to win has to know how to suffer, they need to be humble enough to run and to take advantage when they're on top. I think what was positive was the way that each of the players took their chance."

Dunga led Brazil in the 2010 World Cup but was fired after they were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by the Netherlands. His first competitive matches this time around will come in next year's Copa America in Chile. (Editing by Ken Ferris)