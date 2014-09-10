Sept 9 Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0 in New Jersey on Tuesday with a first half goal from Willian enough to give coach Dunga his second successive victory.

The goal came on the half hour from a well-rehearsed free kick. Oscar hit a short pass to Neymar who lifted a curled pass over the defence to Willian, who controlled the ball and slipped it into the net with the outside of his right foot.

Ecuador almost equalised six minutes later but Enner Valencia's right foot shot hit the base of the post after beating goalkeeper Jefferson.

The West Ham United striker also had a looping header cleared off the line by Filipe Luis 16 minutes into the second half as they enjoyed their best spell of the game.

Brazil's best chance of the second half fell to Neymar but the Barcelona striker missed an open goal from four yards out with the keeper on the ground in the 47th minute. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo, editing by Nick Mulvenney)