March 9 FIFA president Sepp Blatter will
meet Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff to clear the air after a
top official's remarks about the country's slow progress in
preparing for the 2014 World Cup caused an uproar.
Blatter wrote to Rousseff on Friday to schedule a date after
Brazil's sports minister Aldo Rebelo confirmed the meeting would
take place, FIFA said in a statement.
FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke, whose comments that
Brazil's World Cup preparations were "not working" and that
organisers needed "a kick up the backside," was due to visit
South America next week.
Valcke's tour of construction sites in some World Cup host
cities has been put back until Blatter and Rousseff have met,
the FIFA statement added.
