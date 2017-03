FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 16 Brazilian forward Hulk has undergone tests on a thigh injury and a decision on his fitness for Tuesday's clash with Mexico will be made later on Monday, team officials said.

The burly striker limped out of a training session on Sunday morning but said it was a precaution and that he expected to be fit.

However, officials said Hulk underwent magnetic resonance tests in Fortaleza where Brazil play Mexico. Manager Luiz Felipe Scolari will give a press conference Monday afternoon before the team trains at the Castelao stadium.

Both Brazil and Mexico won their opening games in Group A. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões, Editing by Nigel Hunt)