March 4 The head of Brazil's soccer
confederation, Ricardo Teixeira, is confident the country will
stage an "unforgettable" World Cup in 2014 despite the slow pace
of preparations and disagreements between the government and
FIFA.
The comments from Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)
President Teixeira came after the government said on Saturday it
would no longer deal with FIFA secretary-general Jerome Valcke,
who had said 2014 organisers needed "a kick up the backside."
Valcke's comments marked a further escalation of a dispute
that has simmered for years as stadiums, hotels, roads and other
basic infrastructure for the 2014 Cup run badly behind schedule.
"FIFA's concerns in relation to the preparations for any
World Cup are natural and legitimate," said Teixeria in a
statement. "But the organisation can relax because Brazil and
its people have the competence and integrity to organise an
impeccable, unforgettable World Cup."
Brazil's Congress has angered FIFA by dragging its feet over
legislation which needs to be passed for the World Cup,
including a law that would overturn a ban on the sale of alcohol
at games.
Politicians also want to protect special discounts for
students and old age pensioners which are guaranteed under
Brazilian law but could be overturned by the proposed World Cup
Bill.
Valcke said Brazil should have passed the bill in 2007 as
part of guarantees given by the government for being awarded the
tournament.
"It could seem some aspects of the World Cup organisation
are progressing slowly. But in every democratic process, the
discussions should be ample and take the interests of the public
into account," added Teixeira.
Head of both the CBF and local organising committee,
Teixeira said there was no chance of Brazil losing the
tournament, which was earmarked for South America under FIFA's
short-lived rotation system.
"(The World Cup) is coming to one of the six biggest
economies on the planet, to a country which is still growing
while most of the world is going through a serious crisis," he
added.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, Editing by Peter
Rutherford)