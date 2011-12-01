(Adds Teixeira quotes, detail)
* Ronaldo accepts role on decision-making committee
* Former World Cup winner hopes to iron out disagreements
By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 1 Ex-Brazil striker
Ronaldo has taken a top role in organising the 2014 World Cup in
his country and is looking to iron out disagreements between the
government, FIFA and the local organising committee (LOC).
Ronaldo, 35, who helped Brazil win their fifth World Cup in
2002, joined the LOC's three-man decision-making board as he
followed in the footsteps of Michel Platini and Franz
Beckenbauer.
Platini and Beckenbauer were head of the local organising
committees when France and Germany hosted the 1998 and 2006
editions respectively.
Ronaldo took up the challenge at the request of embattled
Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and LOC president Ricardo
Teixeira who has led soccer in his country since 1989 and is
also a member of FIFA's ruling executive committee.
"The moment for conciliation has arrived so we can stage the
best and most beautiful World Cup of all time," Teixeira told a
news conference on Thursday.
"Ronaldo, who the public idolise, is the perfect voice for
the moment of conciliation."
Former World Footballer of the Year Ronaldo, who has
noticeably put on weight since he stopped playing in February,
said: "This is the ideal moment to bring together everyone who
is involved in this process.
"This is not FIFA's World Cup, not the CBF's World Cup, not
the government's World Cup, it belongs to the public and they
have to be proud of this World Cup, they have to take part in
this World Cup.
"I want to do this for the public, the public deserve my
contribution," added Ronaldo.
TROUBLED PREPARATIONS
Brazil's preparations have been hit by delays in building
stadiums, airports and other infrastructure and there have also
been disputes between the various parties.
Congress is dragging its heels over legislation needed so
that special conditions demanded by world soccer's ruling body
FIFA can take effect.
These conditions cover issues such as ticket sales and
pricing, protection of trademarks and a ban on vendors not
licensed by FIFA in and around stadiums.
Some Brazilian politicians, led by former international
Romario, have said the conditions are an affront to his
country's sovereignty.
Teixeira is being investigated by Brazil's federal police on
suspicion of corruption and money laundering.
He denies any wrongdoing but the allegations have raised
questions about his suitability for organising the World Cup.
Pele, Brazil's greatest player, does not get on with
Teixeira and is not involved in the LOC but he was named by
President Dilma Rousseff as a special ambassador for the
tournament -- a move seen as a rebuff of the CBF president.
Rousseff has effectively frozen Teixeira out of negotiations
with FIFA and made it clear to its executives, including general
secretary Jerome Valcke, she does not have confidence in the LOC
president, an official with knowledge of the talks told Reuters
recently.
Ronaldo said he was putting his reputation on the line by
joining the committee.
"When I asked myself why I would accept this task I
concluded I had nothing to win and could only lose," he said.
"But because of my ambition of bringing people together, of
making the public proud of this event, I decided to accept.
"We have lived through times of many uncertainties, twisted
news, false news, overspent budgets and I think it's the right
time to bring together everyone involved in this process."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories