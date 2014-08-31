SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil called up two more players for their friendlies against Colombia and Ecuador next week but it was a miserable Sunday otherwise for Robinho and Marcelo as they saw their teams fall to league defeats.

Robinho was ineffective for a Santos side that went down 1-0 to Botafogo at the Maracana just hours after being drafted in to replace the injured Hulk.

Marcelo, meanwhile, was part of a Real Madrid defence that leaked four goals in the 4-2 loss at Real Sociedad.

Brazil manager Dunga called up the Real defender on Sunday to replace Porto full back Alex Sandro who dropped out of the squad.

Dunga makes his return to the Brazil dug-out next week, four years after he was fired following their quarter-final exit against Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He takes Brazil to play Colombia in Miami on Sept. 5 and then Ecuador in New Jersey four days later.

A World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994, Dunga has revamped his squad but another one of his picks will welcome the change of scenery after an unhappy weekend.

Corinthians defender Gil, in the Brazil squad for the first time, gave away a penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Fluminense.

Gil's first half foul on Wagner allowed former Brazil striker Fred to give Fluminense a 1-0 lead at the Corinthians arena. The home side rescued a point thanks to an equaliser from Romarinho in the 73rd minute.

Santos looked out of sorts against a Botafogo side that put together two consecutive league wins for the first time this season. Daniel secured the points for the home side with a stunning 25-metre strike.

"It was right in the top corner, I hit it just right," the young forward said. "I am happy with the way we played and for the three points. I hope this gives us more confidence to push on and win more points."

Saturday was better for two other Brazil-based players, Everton Ribeiro and Ricardo Goulart of Cruzeiro. Each played a part in the 4-2 win over Chapecoense, helping their team extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Internacional moved into second thanks to a 1-0 win over struggling Palmeiras, while Sao Paulo remain a point behind on 33 points. Corinthians are fourth with 32 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)