SAO PAULO, Sept 7 Brazil have called up 20-year-old full back Fabinho for Tuesday's friendly against Ecuador, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Sunday.

"It took me by surprise, it's incredible, my first call up for the full national team," said the Monaco player, who was with the Under-21 squad when he got the news.

"I was playing video games with the other lads and when they told me, no one could believe it."

Although the CBF did not say why he was unexpectedly called up, local news reports said he was replacing Maicon, who was sent home for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

New coach Dunga, who led Brazil to a 1-0 win over Colombia last Friday, is known as a disciplinarian. Captain when Brazil won the World Cup in 1994, Dunga returned to the national side as coach in July, four years after his first spell in charge.

He will also be without David Luiz for the Ecuador encounter, which will take place at the Metlife stadium in New Jersey. The Paris St. Germain defender injured his left knee in the win over Colombia. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Martyn Herman)