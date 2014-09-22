SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Cruzeiro lost 3-2 to arch rivals Atletico Mineiro on Sunday for their second defeat in three games but the lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A remained seven points as their closest rivals slipped up.

Carlos got his second of the match in stoppage time to give the away side a 3-2 win in Belo Horizonte. The visitors were 2-0 up at half-time but Cruzeiro pulled two goals back after the break only for Carlos to head home the winner.

Second-placed Sao Paulo went down by a similar scoreline at Corinthians in the Sao Paulo derby when Corinthians' Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero worked a lovely one-two with Danilo and slotted him the winner for the home side in the 73rd minute.

The visitors were ahead twice but Fabio Santos put away two penalties before getting himself sent off for a reckless challenge seven minutes from time.

Uruguayan Alvaro Pereira was also sent off for the visitors as the home fans fought amongst themselves and Sao Paulo players complained bitterly about the penalty decisions.

"The referee got what he wanted, which was a victory for Corinthians," midfielder Souza said at the final whistle.

Brazil striker Fred gave Fluminense a share of the points in the Rio derby against Flamengo at the Maracana. The big number nine headed home a free kick to cancel out an earlier strike from former Arsenal forward Eduardo da Silva.

In the day's other derby, Vitoria beat Bahia 2-1 in Salvador.

Internacional's 1-0 win over Atletico Paranaense on Saturday moved them to within a point of Sao Paulo in third place, while Corinthians are a point behind in fourth.

Palmeiras slipped to bottom of the table after losing 6-0 to Goias on Sunday, their worst defeat of the season. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)