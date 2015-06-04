Tennis-Miami men's singles quarterfinal results
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)
June 4 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Brazil:
Women's World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011
Best performance: Runners-up (2007)
Drawn in Group E with South Korea, Spain and Costa Rica
- -
Coach: Vadao (Oswaldo Alvarez)
With over 20 years of coaching experience in men's football, Vadao took charge of the Brazilian women's team in 2014. The 58-year-old has the tall task of leading Brazil to a long-awaited world title in Canada and then inspiring a golden campaign at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
- -
Key players: Marta. Age: xx. Midfielder
The five-times FIFA world player of the year remains the stand-out performer for Brazil. A star of the global scene for the last decade, Marta will have the support of a raft of similarly seasoned performers in Canada.
- -
FIFA World Ranking: 7
- -
How they qualified: Won Copa America
- -
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Barbara, Leticia Izidoro, Luciana
Defenders: Gessica, Monica Hickmann, Tayla, Erika, Fabiana, Poliana, Rafaelle, Tamires
Midfielders: Andressinha, Formiga, Thaisa, Andressa Alves, Maurine, Beatriz, Darlene, Gabi Zanotti
Forwards: Marta, Rosana, Raquel, Cristiane (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar)
