RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Neymar has been recalled for Brazil's 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Peru next month after sitting out the last four competitive games through suspension, Brazil manager Dunga said on Thursday.

Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio has been called up for the first time, but attacking midfield players Lucas, of Paris St. Germain, and Philippe Coutinho, of Liverpool, were left out.

Brazil lost their opening qualifier 2-0 in Chile on Oct 8 but bounced back to overcome Venezuela 3-1 at home five days later.

The five-times world champions take on Argentina at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 12 and then return home to face Peru in Salvador on Nov. 17. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Andrew Downie,; Editing by Neville Dalton)