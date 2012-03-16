By Hugo Bachega
| BRASILIA, March 16
BRASILIA, March 16 Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff assured FIFA chief Sepp Blatter on Friday the
country would be ready to host the 2014 World Cup, easing
tensions over the slow pace of preparations for the finals.
"We are very happy with the outcome of this meeting. You see
a smiling FIFA president," Blatter told a news conference after
holding talks with Rousseff in the capital Brasilia.
"The President ... said there is no doubt the government
will implement all the guarantees that have been given to FIFA."
Earlier this month Jerome Valcke, general secretary of
soccer's ruling body, said Brazilian officials needed a "kick up
the backside" to speed up preparations.
Blatter and Rousseff did not discuss Valcke in their
meeting, according to a government source who declined to be
identified.
Valcke's remarks sparked uproar in Brazil, prompting Sports
Minister Aldo Rebelo to say the government would no longer
accept the Frenchman as FIFA's point man for the World Cup.
"Jerome Valcke continues to work for FIFA," Blatter said on
Friday. "The problem between Jerome Valcke and Brazil is a
problem for the president of FIFA to resolve."
Valcke and Blatter have issued public apologies for the
remarks and the former has cancelled a planned trip to Brazil.
Rebelo accepted the apologies but has declined to say
whether Brazil will work with Valcke again.
The country is facing growing criticism for the slow pace of
preparations for the tournament.
Although most of the 12 stadiums are generally on schedule,
transportation and hotel infrastructure in most of the host
cities remain woefully insufficient to accommodate the huge
influx of visitors expected.
The government is also scrambling to upgrade airports,
partnering in three cities with private airport operators who
have pledged to invest heavily to build new terminals.
However, some of the airport overhauls will not be ready in
time for the World Cup.
FIFA is also worried about delays in Brazil's Congress
voting on a bill outlining regulations for the tournament and
the curtain-raiser, the 2013 Confederations Cup.
One of the bill's key clauses would allow the sale of
alcohol in football stadiums, something FIFA has been lobbying
for on behalf of beer sponsors.
Alcohol is banned in Brazilian stadiums, the suspension
being implemented from 2003 to discourage violence between rival
fans.
The government, which has tense relations with Congress,
appeared to withdraw support for the bill this week when its
representative in the lower house said he would remove the
clause before sending it to the Senate.
A day later, though, the government backtracked and said the
clause would stay in.
PELE THE FIREFIGHTER
Blatter and Rousseff agreed on Friday to meet more regularly
to discuss the progress of preparations.
Brazilian soccer great Pele, the country's World Cup
ambassador, and former international striker Ronaldo were also
at the meeting.
Ronaldo is a member of the local organising committee for
the tournament.
Pele offered to use his diplomatic skills to ensure
relations between Brazil and FIFA do not sour again.
"I told President Dilma that from now on she shouldn't call
me minister, she could call me firefighter," he told reporters.
"Fortunately I think that from here on we're going to work
together in harmony without crises. I'm sure we're going to have
the best World Cup ever in Brazil."
Earlier this week, Ricardo Teixeira quit after 23 years as
head of the Brazilian Football Confederation following a string
of corruption allegations.
Teixeira was also head of the local organising committee for
the World Cup and his resignation added to the uncertainty
surrounding Brazil's efforts to get ready for the tournament.
(Additional reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro, writing by Todd
Benson, editing by Tony Jimenez)