RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 16 Former Brazil
striker Romario, having slammed his country's preparations to
stage the 2014 finals, adopted a more conciliatory tone on a
visit to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Friday.
Romario said fellow World Cup winner Ronaldo, named this
month to the LOC's administrative council, had fortified
Brazil's preparations.
Meanwhile, late starters Sao Paulo were praised by the LOC
for the speed of work on the new Itaquerao stadium but delays at
the Maracana were still a concern.
"(Ronaldo's) credibility is everything to make the
competition a success. Now, Brazilian football and the Cup have
a face," Romario, now a member of parliament, told reporters in
Rio de Janeiro.
Apart from Ronaldo, the council will be made up of Ricardo
Teixeira, president of both the Brazilian Football Federation
(CBF) and the LOC, and another person yet to be named.
Romario told Reuters in an interview in October that
Teixeira was hindering preparations by not communicating
effectively with the Brazilian government.
Teixeira was at Friday's meeting called by Romario but made
no statements.
"I asked for the meeting. People say all I do is slam the
CBF or the LOC. I defend the Brazilian people. I came to say I
don't have anything in particular against Ronaldo or Ricardo or
any of the bodies," Romario said.
"(Ronaldo) will have an active and important role on the LOC
council. Many people said he would just be a badge... but it
won't be like that. Brazil will now be looked at differently."
His former Brazil strike partner Ronaldo said: "We'll show
the people everything we want to do, transmitting a message of
strength and optimism, but we want a critical Romario too."
SAO PAULO SURPRISE
Work started late on the Itaquerao, the brand new stadium
being built for Sao Paolo-based Brazilian champions Corinthians,
but after little more than half a year's work 20 percent of the
job has been done.
"New works like the case of the Itaquerao have surprised us
positively," said architect Carlos de La Corte, the LOC's
technical consultant.
"It could be that the time of work on the Itaquerao and
Maracana might be the same although they started at different
moments."
The Maracana in Rio is being prepared for the Confederations
Cup in 2013 whereas the Itaquerao will not be used for the
event, which works as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup
finals.
"Rio has quite a tight and difficult timetable. It's a huge
challenge but we believe we'll be okay," de La Corte told
reporters.
Sources involved in the works at the various venues say
privately that the Sao Paulo job is the easier of the two.
"It's a stadium that started from scratch, square, without
curves, with the participation of private enterprise and a lot
of effort from the local authorities," a LOC source told
Reuters.
"The Maracana is a more difficult and complex project."
Refurbishing of the famous giant stadium, which will host
the final, began last year but this year has twice suffered
delays due to strikes by workers.
Rio Sports Secretary Marcia Lins was confident the job would
be finished on time.
"The Maracana will be ready in February 2013," she told
Reuters.
