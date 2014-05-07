RIO DE JANEIRO May 7 Napoli defender Henrique was the only surprise inclusion when Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari named his provisional 23-man squad for the World Cup on Wednesday.

The squad, which will be aiming to win the title for a record sixth time, features Barcelona striker Neymar and will be captained by Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva.

Henrique, who has played just 71 minutes at international level but worked under Scolari at Palmeiras, won out over Atletico Madrid's in-form defender Miranda and PSG's youngster Marquinhos for the spot as fourth central defender.

Scolari, who guided Brazil to their fifth World Cup in Japan in 2002, took Brazil to the Confederations Cup crown last year, beating Italy, Uruguay and Spain on their way to the title.

The team has won 13 of their last 14 matches and is favourite to win the first World Cup to be played in Brazil since 1950.

The players will meet up on May 26 in Rio de Janeiro and play two friendlies against Panama and Serbia before opening their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Sao Paulo on June 12. Brazil will also face Mexico and Cameroon in Group A.

