RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup hosts Brazil:

Form and prospects One year ago it would have been foolish to cite Brazil as one of the favourites for the World Cup, even though they are the only team to win the trophy five times and are playing it on home soil.

After being knocked out of the tournament at the quarter final stage in 2010, coach Dunga stepped down to be replaced by Mano Menezes but the former Corinthians boss never quite got his team playing the pressing, possession game he wished.

His team were knocked out the Copa America at the quarter-final stage by Paraguay in 2011 and a year later his under-23 side once again failed to win the Olympic gold in meekly capitulating to Mexico in the Wembley final.

That all changed in 2013. Fans' favourite Luiz Felipe Scolari replaced Menezes and within months Brazil were back playing something resembling the scintillating football they are famous for.

Menezes did a fine job in blooding youngsters such as Neymar, Oscar and David Luiz but there was always a sense they lacked an experienced leader. Felipao introduced a few older heads and some steel, recalling Julio Cesar, Kaka, Robinho and Fred, and in doing so gave those players barely out of their teens some experienced heads to turn to.

The team now not only has more experience, it also has an established spine. Julio Cesar is first choice in goal, David Luiz and Thiago Silva are unchallenged as the two main central defenders, Paulinho mans the engine room in central midfield, and Neymar and Fred operate up front.

They have responded to Felipao's promptings, surprising even their biggest fans with a series of fine displays at the Confederations Cup in June. If they were good in the early round, harassing their opponents from the off and scoring nine goals in three games, they really showed their mettle in the semis, surviving an early scare against Uruguay, before comprehensively blowing away the world champions Spain in an unforgettable final at the Maracana.

Felipao's Brazil has come on leaps and bounds over the last 12 months and is now a firm favourite to lift a sixth title next July.

Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

When the CBF fired coach Mano Menezes in November last year, there was only one man who was ever going to take his place and sure enough, within days Luiz Felipe Scolari was unveiled as the man charged with taking Brazil to its sixth World Cup.

Scolari certainly knows the ropes, having led Brazil to its fifth title in 2002. But the no nonsense Gaucho was hired not just for his winning record but for also his reputation as a coach who can whip his charges into shape.

Demanding but fiercely loyal, his 2002 squad became known as the Scolari Family, with Felipao as the "hard on the outside", "soft on the inside" father figure.

In just six months he transformed Menezes' improving but fragile team into a faster, stronger and more coherent unit and they walked away with last June's Confederations Cup, dealing world champions Spain their heaviest competitive defeat in almost 30 years in the final.

Scolari is also someone who knows how to play to a gallery and he has worked hard to get Brazil's often fickle fans - and their even more fickle media - behind the team.

Barring a total collapse his legend shouldn't be at risk in 2014. But he knows the bar is set high and is not shirking from the responsibility.

"Let me be clear," he said on taking over the manager's mantle. "It is our duty to win the World Cup at home."

Key Player: Neymar

Brazil's hopes rest on the skinny shoulders of Neymar, the 21-year old Barcelona striker whose talent and fame spread worldwide in 2013.

Brazilian fans have known Neymar was something special since 2011, when he led Santos to its first Copa Libertadores since 1963, when a young man called Pele wore the famous white shirt.

But the rest of the world wanted to see him turn it on against the best Europe has to offer. Neymar did that during this year: first when he led Brazil to success in the Confederations Cup and then with a series of impressively mature performances for new club Barcelona, who he joined for a reported 57 million Euros in May.

Neymar will still be only 22 when the World Cup kicks off but few people doubt he has the maturity or experience - not to mention the wide array of tricks and skills - to lead his compatriots in front of a home crowd that will be as demanding as they are passionate.

How they qualified: As hosts. Brazil were awarded the right to stage the finals by FIFA on Oct.30 2007 as the only nominated candidate from the South American confederation CONMEBOL.

World Cup record:

Brazil are the only country to have taken part in all of the previous 19 tournaments

Best performances:

Winners: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Runners-up: 1950, 1998

William Hill Odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 10/3 (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Mike Collett)