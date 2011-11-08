By Peter Murphy
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Nov 8 Brazil must hurry up and pass a
package of new laws if the 2014 World Cup is to go ahead, FIFA
secretary general Jerome Valcke told the country's Congress on
Tuesday, adding there was "not a day to lose".
"Either we do (the Cup) together or we will never manage
it," said Valcke, pointing out that Brazil had first been asked
to pass the legislation in 2007 when it was awarded the right to
host the tournament.
Brazil's Congress must agree to implement a number of
special rules in the so-called World Cup law, covering matters
ranging from the price of tickets to penalties for selling
pirate merchandise and the sale of alcohol in stadiums.
Some of these over-ride local laws, which has stirred up
nationalistic sentiment in a country intensely proud of its
soccer tradition and its recent economic progress.
Some Congressmen have already dug in their heels,
threatening to delay the bill's approval and adding to concerns
over Brazil's lagging preparations for the global showpiece.
Former Brazil striker Romario, himself now a Congressman, is
one of the most outspoken critics, saying the law would trample
on the country's sovereignty.
Valcke said Brazil was aware of FIFA's conditions when it
signed up to host the tournament and said similar requirements
were made of recent hosts including Germany in 2006 and South
Africa in 2010.
"We haven't changed a word of what was accepted and what was
asked for by FIFA in 2007 so that Brazil would host this World
Cup," Valcke told a parliamentary commission scrutinising the
40-page draft law before it is put to a plenary vote.
In one concession to Brazil's concerns, Valcke said FIFA
would offer a limited number of cut-price tickets for around $25
each after President Dilma Rousseff told him that Brazil would
not scrap half-price ticket rights for pensioners.
Those tickets would make up about 10 percent of the total.
ALCOHOL SALES
However, he said FIFA would not back down on its demand that
alcohol be sold in stadiums during the tournament and said there
was no evidence that this had led to violent behaviour at past
World Cups.
Some Brazilian states ban alcohol sales in stadiums.
The law would allow only FIFA sponsors' beverages to be sold
and prohibit advertising by sponsors' competitors near stadiums.
Brazil, which is struggling to get stadiums and other vital
infrastructure in place in time for the event, has already
passed a law that exempts FIFA and its partners from taxes on
revenue they will generate.
The World Cup law had been expected to be voted on in 2011
but Brazil's sports ministry said on Tuesday it would not happen
until next year after a decision to hold up to 20 more debates
on it.
Next to Valcke was Ricardo Teixeira, the controversial head
of Brazil's football confederation and front man for its World
Cup preparations who said little during more than three hours of
debate.
Teixeira is being investigated by Brazilian police over
allegations of money laundering and fraud.
Romario has already promised to lead the struggle against
the law.
"I will battle so that FIFA doesn't create a state within
this state," he said. In separate comments to Reuters later, he
said he would oppose the law in Congress but acknowledged that
the soccer body was likely to get most of what it wanted.
"From what I saw today there is a big chance that 90 percent
of what they want will pass," he said.
