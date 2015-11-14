(updates with Brazil calling up Jemerson as replacement)

By Andrew Downie

SAO PAULO Nov 14 The international future of David Luiz looked to be in question after a poor performance and a needless sending off left coach Dunga fuming at his irresponsibility in Brazil's 1-1 draw against Argentina on Friday.

David Luiz was booked after 86 minutes for throwing an elbow and he was lucky not to get sent off for the rash intervention.

However, the Paris St. Germain defender did not take the warning and two minutes later he plunged in with his boot up and was given a straight red by the Paraguayan referee.

"He deserved to be sent off," a stern Dunga told reporters. "There's nothing to complain about."

Dunga is known for defending his players in even the most extreme circumstances and his curt summing up could signal his patience has run out with the player who has won 55 caps.

David Luiz and Dani Alves were at fault for the Argentina goal when they let Ezequiel Lavezzi steal in between them to sidefoot home 10 minutes before halftime.

Luiz was also frequently caught out as Argentina threw in crosses both high and low.

Brazil called up uncapped center half Jemerson to replace David Luiz in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Peru.

The 23-year old Atletico Mineiro defender has impressed this season and his club are in second place in the Brazilian league.

"Jemerson has been called up because of David Luiz's sending off," the Brazilian football confederation said on Saturday. (Editing by Patrick Johnston and Pritha Sarkar)