Soccer-Benatia drops himself from Morocco team over lack of form
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Neymar has declared support for the centrist candidate in Brazil's presidential election, hours after manager Dunga warned players against making political and religious statements.
The Barcelona striker said he would support Aecio Neves in Sunday's run-off ballot against incumbent Dilma Rousseff.
"I really identify with his proposals for Brazil," Neymar said in a short statement posted on YouTube.
The message came hours after Dunga named Neymar captain of the side and banned earrings, flip-flops and caps while the playes are on international duty and restricted use of cellphones and iPads during meals and team talks.
Neymar, 22, made his feelings clear about the restriction on taking political stance.
"We shouldn't be afraid to take a position, it's our democratic right to choose a candidate," he said.
Neymar, who is expected to play in this weekend's Real Madrid-Barcelona match, is the second footballing celebrity to declare support for Neves after Ronaldo. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 Bohemians 1905 0 Viktoria Plzen 1 Tuesday, March 14 Jablonec 2 Hradec Kralove 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slavia Prague 20 14 5 1 43 14 47 2 Viktoria Plzen 20 14 4 2 29 10 46 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 20 11 5 4 33 17 38 4 Mlada Boleslav 20 9 7 4 31 20 34 ------------------------- 5 Fastav Zlin 20 9
BERLIN, March 15 Berlin's top soccer club is suing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after it tweeted a photograph of one of the team's star players with an AfD politician.