RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 1 Former Brazil
striker Ronaldo has accepted a leading role in organising
the 2014 World Cup in his home country, he said on Thursday.
The 35-year-old former World Cup winner and World Player of
the Year was invited to become a member of the local organising
committee for the event, Ricardo Teixeira, the head of the
country's football confederation, told reporters.
Ronaldo's role will put a globally recognised sportsman in
the front line of World Cup preparations which have been dogged
by delays and allegations of corruption against Teixeira.
"It is an honour for me, to face this challenge, to pass on
optimism for the Brazilian public and show that we are proud to
have this World Cup in Brazil," he told reporters.
"This is the ideal moment to bring together everyone who is
involved in this process."
"This is not FIFA's World Cup, not the CBF's World Cup, not
the government's World Cup, it belongs to the public and they
have to be proud of this World Cup, they have to take part in
the his World Cup.
"I want to do this for the public, the public deserves my
contribution."
