SAO PAULO Oct 25 A goal from former Flamengo striker Vagner Love gave Corinthians a 1-0 victory over his old team on Sunday to maintain their lead at the top of the table in the lowest scoring weekend of action so far this year.

There were only 12 goals in 10 games, with three goalless draws and four 1-0 victories.

The highest scoring matches were Sao Paulo's 2-1 win away at Coritiba and Atletico Mineiro's victory over Ponte Preta by the same scoreline.

Love coolly slotted home just before half time at the Corinthians arena and the home side were given a helping hand when Jonas was sent off for a second yellow card after 57 minutes.

The result left Corinthians eight points ahead of Atletico with six games remaining.

The two teams meet at Atletico's home ground next week and both need victory for any chance of lifting the league title.

The situation is tighter at the bottom of the table, with just five points separating the bottom six, four of whom will go down.

Coritiba's loss was their fifth successive defeat and leaves them fourth from the bottom. Right behind them are Goias, who also lost their fifth on the bounce, 1-0 at home to Cruzeiro.

Joinville lost 1-0 to Internacional on Saturday and are second bottom.

Vasco remain in last place after a 0-0 draw with Gremio. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)