(Updates with confirmation)

By Andrew Downie

SAO PAULO, July 14 Luiz Felipe Scolari has resigned as Brazil manager after the hosts suffered two of their worst defeats in World Cup history, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Scolari's men were favourites to win the tournament but were demolished 7-1 in the semi-finals by eventual champions Germany. To compound their misery, they lost the third-place playoff 3-0 against the Netherlands.

CBF president Jose Maria Marin confirmed Scolari's much expected departure in a statement and thanked the experienced coach for helping "rescue the Brazil team's self-esteem."

"Scolari and all his backroom staff deserve our respect and thanks," Marin said in a short statement published on the CBF's website. "They were responsible for returning to the Brazilian people a love for the national side, even if they did not achieve our highest aim." (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)