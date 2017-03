RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 This year's Soccerex Global Convention has been cancelled following the withdrawal of support from the Rio de Janeiro State Government, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Rio government did not immediately confirm whether it had withdrawn its support for the Convention, a meeting of 4,500 of football's most senior decision makers.

It was due to take place from Nov. 30-Dec. 5 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio. Brazil is hosting next year's World Cup finals. (Editing by Ed Osmond)